247Sports Predicts Wisconsin Will Win The Big Ten West, Ohio State Will Win The Big Ten East

247Sports expects Wisconsin and Ohio State to meet in the Big Ten title game.

The popular sports publication recently released its projections for the B1G, and fans of the Buckeyes and Badgers will be very happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin received every first place vote in the west and the Buckeyes received every first place vote for the east.

That means 247Sports expects the two powerhouse programs to clash in December for the conference title.

It seems like everyone has more or less accepted the fact that Wisconsin and OSU are going to roll through the B1G this season.

Both teams are absolutely stacked with talent, and I’m not really sure there’s another squad close to the Buckeyes and Badgers.

The two teams are in a league of our own.

Now, OSU might be favored to win the conference title, but I’m not sweating it. If you want to be the best, then you have to be ready and willing to beat the best.

That’s what I intend on doing with Ohio State.

Odds to win Big Ten via @SuperBookSports: Ohio State 5/9

Wisconsin 5/1

Penn State 8/1

Iowa 12/1

Michigan 20/1

Indiana 25/1

Minnesota, Nebraska 40/1

Northwestern 50/1

Purdue 80/1

Maryland, Michigan State 200/1

Rutgers 300/1

Illinois 500/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 19, 2021

We’re in for a fun season, and I 100% expect Wisconsin to ball out during the regular season and meet OSU in the conference title game. From there, all bets are off!