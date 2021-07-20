5 Reasons Why Digital Careers Are the Way of the Future, as per Ana Skoumal

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people stopped working from the office and started working from home. This boom has led more individuals to seek out digital careers where they can continue to use the Internet to get their work done, and maybe even work for themselves. Ana Skoumal is an attorney who specializes in helping online business owners, and here are some reasons she believes that digital careers are the path of the future.

Set your own hours

Working online allows you to complete your assignments whenever you want. You can work around other duties such as appointments and childcare, and you can take breaks as often as you need to. For creative careers, it probably isn’t even necessary to stay at a desk for hours each day.

Be your own boss

When you’re an entrepreneur in the digital sphere, you don’t have to work for anyone but yourself. “You get to decide what work is valuable to you,” said Ana Skoumal. “If you don’t like doing a task, you can outsource it. You get to decide how to spend your limited time.”

Work from anywhere

Many people are passionate about travel, but 9-5 jobs usually don’t allow much free time to go to new places. “If you start your own business online, you can work from anywhere. You don’t have to be chained to your desk.”

Be creative

Many online careers allow you to be creative, such as developing a new product, making YouTube videos, or writing blog posts. “You’ll get to express yourself and try new things. That’s something completely new,” says Skoumal.

Diversify your income

When you work online, you can get money from several different sources. Working a 9-5 job means that you’re only getting money from your employer, so if they fire you, you’re in big trouble. Being your own boss means that money will flow to you much more easily, according to Ana Skoumal.

Working online is the future. If you have an idea for a business, now is the time to get started.