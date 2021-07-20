Watch Adam Driver And Matt Damon In The Trailer For ‘The Last Duel’

“The Last Duel” looks like a very interesting movie.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The cast for the film, which is inspired by a true story, is also absolutely loaded. Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck all have starring roles.

Watch the incredibly intense trailer below.

The actual events the film is based on are very easy to find on the internet, and unfortunately, I stumbled across the ending without even looking for it.

However, that doesn’t mean I’m not amped for the movie. The trailer looks like it’s going to be absolutely awesome.

While movies set during medieval times aren’t my preferred kind of film, there are few things that beat a great sword fight.

Add in all the scandal and intrigue, and it’s not hard to see why people are pumped about “The Last Duel.” To a degree, it has some real life “Game of Thrones” vibes.

Plus, I’m not sure how any movie with the cast of “The Last Duel” could turn out to be bad. Driver, Affleck and Damon are all legit grade-A actors.

They’re bonafide superstars.

You can catch “The Last Duel” in theaters starting October 15. It looks like it’s going to be a great movie.