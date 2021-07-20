Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Has Earned Nearly $1 Million From NIL Deals

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has reportedly already earned a ton of money from NIL deals.

Now that athletes in college are able to profit, it hasn't taken long at all for the money to start rolling in. Well, Young is apparently stacking up his cash.

Bryce Young is the A-Day MVP. He finished with 333 yards and 1 touchdown on 25-of-44 passing. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 17, 2021

According to Chris Hummer, head coach Nick Saban told the media Tuesday during SEC Media Days that Young’s deals are nearing $1 million.

That’s a hell of a lot of cash for a guy who has never started a game in Tuscaloosa.

Nick Saban is talking at the Texas HS Coaches Association convention today. He was asked about NIL. Apparently, Bryce Young is doing quite well. “Our QB has already approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn’t even played yet. If I told you what it is … it’s almost 7-figures.” — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) July 20, 2021

Is the era of NIL awesome or is the era of NIL awesome? The answer is an overwhelming yes. Just a couple months ago, Young would have been ineligible for taking a single penny.

Now, it’s July 20, and Saban is out here talking about how he’s making more money than most coordinators at the D1 level.

I guess life is good when you’re the starting quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

As for everyone out there claiming that athletes shouldn’t be making tons of cash, your time has come and gone. Your time has come and gone.

You have no power here!

Now, we’ll see if Young turns out to be worth the money or not. With Saban leading the way, I have no doubt that he’ll do plenty of winning with the Crimson Tide.