Fauci Says Young People Don’t Exactly Trust Him, ‘An Old Guy’ Telling Them To Get Vaccinated

White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said young people don’t exactly trust him, “an old guy” who appears on their TV and tells them to get vaccinated.

“The reason why I’m excited and I know a lot of people are excited about your being here is that you would fall under the category of what we call is a trusted messenger,” Fauci shared during an interview with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The clip was shared on YouTube by Teen Vogue on Monday. (RELATED: Biden Administration Recruits Teen Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo To Get More Kids Vaccinated)

“You know quite frankly, when they see me on television, an old guy with a suit, saying to a young person, ‘Go and get vaccinated,’ they say ‘Well you know, maybe, maybe not,'” he added. The exchange starts at the 4:18-minute mark.

WATCH:

“But when they hear someone and see somebody who they admire, who they respect, that really really makes a difference,” Fauci continued. “So that’s the reason why everybody’s excited about your taking part in what is really a very important effort. Because it’s absolutely essential to get young people vaccinated.” (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

The video came out following the “Good 4 U” hitmaker’s visit to the White House recently after being recruited by President Joe Biden’s administration to encourage young people to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

JUST IN: Olivia Rodrigo addresses White House press corps: “I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I am in awe of the work Pres. Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support.” pic.twitter.com/6fxljfzJCu — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2021

During the daily White House press briefing, Rodrigo talked to the press about the importance of having “conversations with friends and family members” and “encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site.”