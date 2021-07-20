Check Out This Collection Of Humidifiers To Keep The Air Clean In Your Home

A good humidifier is a valuable item to have around the house, particularly during the heat of summer. A humidifier can add moisture to the air to prevent dryness that can cause irritations on your body and breathing issues. Humidifiers are great for helping people with dry skin, sinus issues, or anyone battling a cold or the flu. And there isn’t a better time to get one than now, with this large selection all on sale at special summer savings.

Whisper Lite Bottle Humidifier — $54.99

Produce a soothing mist into any room of the house with this humidifier, which is whisper quiet and portable. Simply add a little aroma oil to the water, and your room will take on a completely different feel. And you’ll never have to worry about the tank running dry thanks to an automatic shut off when that occurs.

You can get the Whisper Lite Bottle Humidifier for just $54.99 (reg. $199), a savings of 72 percent.

Costway 6.5L Ultrasonic Humidifier 360-Degrees, 5-Level Mist Settings — $99.99

This humidifier comes with three-level height-adjustable mist tubes and two 360-degree nozzles, allowing you to maintain an even distribution of humidity in any room. It’s perfect to run while you’re sleeping thanks to the low noise function and its ability to filter dust and other impurities from the air. It features a large, 6.8L tank, giving you plenty of time before needing to add more water.

You can get the Costway 6.5L Ultrasonic Humidifier 360-Degrees, 5-Level Mist Settings for just $99.99

TOSOT Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier — $38.99

This humidifier features a top-fill design and one-button controls to make it as easy to use as any appliance on the market. It features three different mist output levels and a 360-degree mist nozzle designed to cover the entire room. Its peak sound level of just 28 decibels allows you to sleep in peace.

You can get the TOSOT Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for just $38.99 (reg. $49), a savings of 20 percent.

Missed Global James Humidifier — $139.99

With a 4-liter tank and 4 modes, this humidifier will cover a 500 square-foot room for up to 48 hours before needing a refill. It features a built-in night light, and the aromatherapy option allows you to add essential oils to the water supply if you desire.

You can get the Missed Global James Humidifier for just $139.99 (reg. $190), a savings of 26 percent.

Missed Global Stella Humidifier — $62.99

This handy, portable humidifier works in a 150-square-foot room, giving you mist for up to 12 hours at a whisper-silent output. It can also run wirelessly for up to 4.5 hours if an outlet isn’t handy, and the built-in power bank allows you to charge your phone or other devices with a USB cord.

You can get the Missed Global Stella Humidifier for just $62.99 (reg. $74), a savings of 15 percent.

TaoTronics Ultrasonic Cool Mist Bedroom Humidifier — $51.99

This humidifier features a 4-liter capacity, allowing you to cool and refresh a room up to 323 square feet. It runs no louder than 28 decibels, and a built-in humidistat tells you the humidity in the room at any point. It also features a wide 3.5-inch opening for easy refilling.

You can get the TaoTronics Ultrasonic Cool Mist Bedroom Humidifier for just $51.99 (reg. $56), a savings of 8 percent.

Objecto H3 Hybrid Humidifier — $129.99

This Objecto model uses ultrasonic technology to kills bacteria while it humidifies a room up to 350 square feet. It comes with a removable water tank, can run up to 18 hours, and has an automatic shutoff when the tank is empty. It is also capable of handling aromatherapy.

You can get the Objecto H3 Hybrid Humidifier for just $129.99 (reg. $149), when you use coupon code OBJECTO20 at checkout.

Objecto H4 Hybrid Humidifier — $149.99

This model will cover a 450-square-foot room and run for up to 20 hours before needing a refill. It features whisper-quiet operation and a removable water tank. But best of all, this model can be operated with a remote control, meaning you can turn it on and off without getting off the couch.

You can get the Objecto H4 Hybrid Humidifier for just $149.99 (reg. $169), when you use coupon code OBJECTO20 at checkout.

Objecto H9 Tower Hybrid Humidifier — $169.99

This is the largest and most powerful humidifier offered by Objecto. It stands an impressive three feet tall and can cover up to 800 square feet, perfect for an open concept kitchen/family room or a large master bedroom. It features an automatic shut-off function that shuts off the device when the tank is empty.

You can get the Objecto H9 Tower Hybrid Humidifier for just $169.99 (reg. $299), when you use coupon code OBJECTO130 at checkout.

Objecto W4 Hybrid Humidifier — $149.99

This humidifier is already different when you take it out of the box thanks to its wooden look. It works with a remote control, giving you access from anywhere in the room. It features a removable tank, an option for aromatherapy, a timer mode, and an automatic shutoff when the tank is removed or empty.

You can get the Objecto W4 Hybrid Humidifier for just $149.99 (reg. $169), when you use coupon code OBJECTO20 at checkout.

