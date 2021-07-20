Dana White Says Americans Are Losing Their Energy And Fight To Be Successful

UFC president Dana White thinks Americans are losing their edge.

During a Monday night appearance on Fox News, Brian Kilmeade asked the sports mogul if Americans are losing their “energy” and “fight” to be successful no matter what. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Yeah, I think we are to be honest with you. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s blowing my mind,” White responded. When talking about people who refuse to get back to work and get back to normal, White added, “I’ll run you all over.” You can listen to his full comments below.

Good for Dana White for preaching the truth. We need to get back to normal and we need to do it as safely and quickly as possible.

It’s time for America to start roaring again, and we can’t do that if people are refusing to live life.

When the world shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dana White led the way to get sports rolling again.

He created Fight Island and made sure sports fans had something to enjoy. Lots of people told him it was impossible, and he proved them wrong.

Now, we need that exact same kind of energy to get back to normal around the rest of the country. Let’s dust ourselves off and get to work. We’re Americans, and we don’t lose.

We win. That’s the fact that separates us from the rest of the world.

Props to White for keeping it real as always. You just love to see it.