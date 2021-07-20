Get An Anonymous Second Phone Number And Elite VPN Service For Just $30

Give yourself the privacy you need to make phone calls and text others you don’t want to know your phone number with a hushed phone. And when you combine it with a powerful VPN service that guards your Internet activity, you have a mobile privacy and security bundle that will keep you safe in the digital world.

The bundle comes with a lifetime subscription, meaning you will be protected without having to worry when your year or two of service is about to expire.

Let’s start with the phone, which allows you to keep your real phone number hidden while making calls or sending texts. You will work through Hushed, a secure app that allows you to choose the area code to make calls or texts from a second number without having to commit to a second expensive cellular contract. It is true anonymous delivery.

You get a second phone number to keep for life and have hundreds of area codes to choose from. The plan allows for up to 6,000 SMS or 1,000 call minutes per year, and it automatically renews each year. If you need more minutes or SMS, you can add them to your account at any time. The service only works within the United States and Canada, and international calling and texting is not supported.

TechCrunch calls the service a viable alternative to something like Google Voice. It’s a service users have enjoyed, rating it 4.6 out of 5 stars in the App Store.

The bundle also includes lifetime service with KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, which allows you full security and anonymity online. There are no bandwidth limits and no geographic restrictions. You’ll be able to access U.S. servers for services like Netflix, Hulu, and other popular streaming sites while overseas, and can’t comfortably surf with military-grade encryption. PC Mag named it a Top VPN, one of its many accolades and positive reviews.

This lifetime bundle of security services would normally run $349, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $29.99. That’s less than you would expect to pay for either service alone.

