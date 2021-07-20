Graham Mertz Named To The Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

Hype continues to grow around Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz.

The Badgers announced Tuesday morning that the young passer has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Davey O’Brien Award is handed out annually to the best quarterback in college football, and all eyes are on Mertz in Madison!

Being a Wisconsin football fan is one hell of a rollercoaster. One minute, the world is doubting us. Next, our quarterback has captivated the attention of the country.

You never know what you’re going to get, but I 100% support and agree with Mertz being on the Davey O’Brien Award watch list.

As I’ve said many times, when Mertz was rolling in 2020, the dude was unstoppable. He might have had the greatest debut in modern college football history. He decimated Illinois’ secondary.

Then coronavirus and injuries hammered our team, and the rest is history.

Now, we wait to see what we get from Mertz in 2021. Trust me when I say that I have complete and total confidence that he’s going to lead Wisconsin to a successful season. You can take that to the bank.