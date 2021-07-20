Kelly Ripa Heats Things Up With Cheeky Snap While Lounging Poolside

Kelly Ripa definitely got everyone’s attention after she posted a rather cheeky snap on Instagram of her in a swimsuit while lounging poolside.

The 50-year-old actress wore a black one-piece swimsuit as she posed with her backside facing her husband, actor Mark Consuelos. In the shot, Consuelos is seen looking at his wife’s rear. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Talks About Keeping Things Spicy In Her Marriage After 24 Years)

She captioned the revealing snap, “When the end is in sight……” The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published on Monday.

Many celebrities reacted to the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” star’s “thirst trap” photo and said the actress never looked better. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Might Have Already Found Her Next Co-Host For ‘Live’)

Jenna Dewan wrote, “Yess” with fire emojis and a clapping hands one.

Lisa Rinna added, “This is just epic. Period. I don’t even have anything clever to say. It’s just hot!”

“Almost NSFW,” actor Daniel Dae Kim remarked.

“I love this,” actress Mindy Kaling added.

And Andy Cohen didn’t mince words when he commented on Ripa’s post and wrote, “This is the best pic you’ve ever posted.”

The post came appeared hours before reports surfaced Kelly planned to release her first book ever titled, “Live Wire.”

The release about it said that Ripa would promise to give fans look into her life with “sharp, funny, and honest” real-life stories, Fox News reported.

“Whether recounting how she and Mark really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is,” a description about the book read. “Ms. Ripa takes no prisoners.”

Kelly and Mark recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and share three kids together.