Rams Running Back Cam Akers Suffers Achilles Injury

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has suffered a terrible injury.

According to a statement from the team, the former Florida State star running back has suffered an Achilles injury, and that means he’s not going to be playing any football in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cam Akers sustains torn Achilles — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 20, 2021

Prior to the Rams announcing the news, Tom Pelissero broke it on Twitter.

#Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training, per source. Brutal blow for L.A., which loses its leading rusher from last season a week before camp begins. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2021

This is an absolutely gigantic blow for the Rams and there’s absolutely no way to sugarcoat it. He was supposed to be a huge piece of the offense with quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021.

The torn Achilles for #Rams RB Cam Akers that @TomPelissero reported happened yesterday. It’s always bad, but just a week before camp is extra brutal. He’ll miss 2021, but have plenty of time for 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2021

The Rams used a second round pick to get Akers in the 2020 draft, and he showed serious flashes of potential this past season.

Now, he’s suffered one of the worst injuries you can have in football. It’s a devastating situation for the Rams and Akers.

Hopefully, the Rams are able to find a replacement because expectations couldn’t be higher at the moment in Los Angeles. Fans expect a Super Bowl, and they’re going to need a great running game if they want Stafford to go win one for the franchise.