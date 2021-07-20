Editorial

Rams Running Back Cam Akers Suffers Achilles Injury

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams rushes the ball during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in the game at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has suffered a terrible injury.

According to a statement from the team, the former Florida State star running back has suffered an Achilles injury, and that means he’s not going to be playing any football in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prior to the Rams announcing the news, Tom Pelissero broke it on Twitter.

This is an absolutely gigantic blow for the Rams and there’s absolutely no way to sugarcoat it. He was supposed to be a huge piece of the offense with quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2021.

The Rams used a second round pick to get Akers in the 2020 draft, and he showed serious flashes of potential this past season.

Now, he’s suffered one of the worst injuries you can have in football. It’s a devastating situation for the Rams and Akers.

Hopefully, the Rams are able to find a replacement because expectations couldn’t be higher at the moment in Los Angeles. Fans expect a Super Bowl, and they’re going to need a great running game if they want Stafford to go win one for the franchise.