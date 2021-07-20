Megan Fox Claims People In Hollywood Tried To Make Her ‘Less Sexy’

Some people in Hollywood apparently tried to make Megan Fox less sexy.

Fox has been famous for a very long time, and she catapulted to fame after “Transformers” was released in 2007. In the years that have followed, she’s become a huge sex symbol. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Well, it turns out that not everyone in Hollywood thought it was a great idea for Megan Fox to be as attractive as we all know she is. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“People were trying to hide me and make me less sexy so that I could be taken more seriously. And I was like, ‘I don’t give a f**k about that. I just want the look to be right,'” Fox said during a recent interview with Who What Wear when talking about her earlier years in Hollywood, according to BroBible. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Who the hell would ever try to make Megan Fox less sexy? We’re talking about a generational talent. We’re talking about one of the most famous women on the planet in the past 20 years. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You’d have to be borderline braindead to try to make her less attractive. Does Hollywood all of a sudden hate selling tickets? (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Imagine if someone told Tom Brady he shouldn’t be as great as winning football games. That person would be laughed out of the room.

It’s no different with Fox. When you have generational skills, you use them to get to the top of the mountain.

Trust me because I know I’m right on this one. There are a lot of women on the planet, but there’s only one Megan Fox. To try to dial her back is an all-time outrageous call.