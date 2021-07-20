Netflix’s New Series ‘Clickbait’ Looks Very Intriguing

Netflix’s upcoming series “Clickbait” looks fascinating.

The plot of the film with Adrien Grenier, according to Netflix’s PR site, is, “Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says ‘I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.’ Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, fans are in for a ride full of suspense and adrenaline. Give it a watch below.

I’ll be honest with all of you. When I first saw the trailer pop up on YouTube, I wanted to hate it. My first impression was that it was going to be awful.

However, my opinion quickly changed because the premise is fascinating. Imagine a person who would be murdered if more than five million people watched a livestream.

It would be borderline impossible to keep people from watching. They’d be tuning in out of their own curiosity. It would be anarchy, and we’re going to get a look at that chaos when “Clickbait” drops Aug. 25.

Having said that, it’s going to be almost impossible to not see Grenier’s character as Vince from “Entourage” the whole time.

Whenever I see Grenier, he’s the only character I ever think of, and it’s not hard to understand. “Entourage” was a baller show for several seasons on HBO.

We’ll find out how he does in “Clickbait” Aug. 25!