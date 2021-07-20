America’s Largest Opioid Distributors Reportedly Reach $26 Billion Settlement For Role In Opioid Crisis

The three largest distributors of opioids in the U.S. and Johnson & Johnson have reportedly reached a settlement with thousands of plaintiffs who have been affected by the devastating opioid crisis plaguing America.

Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen have agreed to payout $26 billion to resolve all ongoing and future suits related to the opioid crisis filed by state and local officials, attorneys for the plaintiffs reportedly told The Washington Post. Those attorneys said details of the settlement, which involves thousands of communities and complaints dating back years, will likely be announced later this week.

U.S. states are set to unveil a landmark $26 billion settlement Wednesday resolving claims that J&J and the three largest U.S. drug distributors helped fuel a nationwide opioid epidemic https://t.co/HsLEgHtOYN pic.twitter.com/nnfMORngqE — Reuters (@Reuters) July 19, 2021

The settlement will reportedly require the drug distributors to provide more transparency about about where and to whom they ship substances. At least 44 states, 95 percent of counties, cities and others and 90 percent of non-litigating jurisdictions must agree to the deal for it to be finalized, according to The Post.

Distributors will also be required to inform state regulators of suspicious orders and customers who were turned away over concerns about drug abuse. Annual payments from the settlement will be divided up over a period of 18 years, with nearly $2 billion going to legal fees over a period of seven years, The Post reported. Each company is expected to recoup roughly $1 billion in tax deductions.

A key sticking point in negotiations was reportedly future liability for the companies. State and local governments that sign onto this settlement cannot file any future civil litigation against the companies for their role in the opioid crisis. Either side can reportedly abandon the settlement in the next six months if they are dissatisfied with the level of participation, and the companies executives could still face criminal charges.

Funds paid in the settlement must be used to prevent further over-prescription and drug abuse, recovery and treatment services and care for babies suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome. If any funds are diverted to other causes, they must be publicly disclosed. (RELATED: How Johnson & Johnson Helped Spread The Opioid Epidemic For Profit)

Jurisdictions that have reached prior settlements or are in ongoing, separate trials are not eligible to partake in this settlement. The state of New York announced a $1.1 billion settlement with MeKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen Tuesday. J&J reached a settlement with the state of New York in June for $230 million, and an ongoing suit between the three aforementioned companies and local West Virginia jurisdictions is expected to wrap up in August.

Recently-released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data indicated a record-high in overdose deaths in the year 2020, with about three-quarters of those attributed to opioids. It’s estimated that the opioid epidemic cost the U.S. upwards of $1 trillion from 2001 to 2017, according to nonprofit Altarum, meaning the settlement would only account for a fraction of the cost of the crisis.

The three companies involved in the New York settlement Tuesday said their agreement indicated no admission of guilt. Johnson & Johnson said the same of the $26 billion settlement, according to The Post, in which it would contribute about $5 billion.