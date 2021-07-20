Paralympian Olivia Breen Reacts To Being Told Her Sprint Briefs Are Unacceptable

Welsh Paralympian Olivia Breen was shocked to hear that her sprint briefs weren’t acceptable.

According to Sky News, Breen was told this past weekend while at the English Championships that her sprinting briefs were too short after competing in the long jump.

Thank you everyone for all your lovely supportive messages and I’m sorry to hear that it has happened to so many other people. Some people have asked what I was competing in yesterday so here is a picture. I don’t think it is “ objectionable” within the UKA regulations pic.twitter.com/rnTPoTxGAz — oliviabreen (@BreenOlivia) July 19, 2021

During a recent interview with Sky News, Breen, who has cerebral palsy, stated that she “didn’t know what to say” and was “speechless.”

“You shouldn’t tell us what we can wear and can’t wear. I’ve been wearing these for nine years,” Breen explained during the interview.

You can listen to her full comments below.

Double Paralympic world champion Olivia Breen says she was left “speechless” after she was told that her sprint briefs were “too revealing” #KayBurley Read more here: https://t.co/WRtWKDtf8b pic.twitter.com/njTLDJNte2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 20, 2021

If you think her sprinting briefs are too short, then I don’t know what to tell you. They’re definitely not unacceptable.

It’s standard attire for someone running. I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation. How in the year 2021 is that attire unacceptable?

Give me a break. As long as it’s normal sporting attire, then who the hell cares? I hate weighing in on stuff like this, but it’s so obvious that it just has to be defended.

Props to Breen for defending herself. It seems like the problem is definitely with the official who approached her.