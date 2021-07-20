Editorial

Paralympian Olivia Breen Reacts To Being Told Her Sprint Briefs Are Unacceptable

Olivia Breen (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1417400691233021956)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Welsh Paralympian Olivia Breen was shocked to hear that her sprint briefs weren’t acceptable.

According to Sky News, Breen was told this past weekend while at the English Championships that her sprinting briefs were too short after competing in the long jump. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a recent interview with Sky News, Breen, who has cerebral palsy, stated that she “didn’t know what to say” and was “speechless.”

“You shouldn’t tell us what we can wear and can’t wear. I’ve been wearing these for nine years,” Breen explained during the interview.

You can listen to her full comments below.

If you think her sprinting briefs are too short, then I don’t know what to tell you. They’re definitely not unacceptable.

It’s standard attire for someone running. I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation. How in the year 2021 is that attire unacceptable?

Give me a break. As long as it’s normal sporting attire, then who the hell cares? I hate weighing in on stuff like this, but it’s so obvious that it just has to be defended.

Props to Breen for defending herself. It seems like the problem is definitely with the official who approached her.