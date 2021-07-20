Pelosi Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Meeting With Texas Democrats

An aide for Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with the Texas Democrats who fled the state to hold up voting legislation.

"The entire Press Office is working remotely today with the exception of individuals who have had no exposure to the individual or have had a recent negative test," Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said in a Tuesday statement, Politico reported. "Our office will continue to follow the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician closely."

At least five members of the Democratic delegation tested positive for the virus, a person familiar told The Associated Press. All of them had reportedly been fully vaccinated.

Republican Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Around 60 Democrats fled Texas to head to D.C. in order to prevent a vote on multiple Republican bills, including one reforming election security measures.