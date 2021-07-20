Over 165,000 People Sign ‘Do Not Allow Jeff Bezos To Return To Earth’ Petition Following Space Launch

A Change.org petition demanding Amazon founder Jeff Bezos not return to Earth has surpassed 165,000 signatures.

“Billionaires should not exist … on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there,” the description of the petition addressed to “The Proletariat” reads. (RELATED: Petition To Ban Jeff Bezos From Returning To Earth Gains Traction Online)

The crew comprised of Bezos, his brother Mark, 18-year-old Joshua Daemen and 82-year-old Wally Funk traveled to space on board the New Shepard. The rocket touched down in the West Texas desert a little over 10 minutes after its launch.

The spaceflight made history not only as the first human flight of the Bezos-founded aerospace manufacturer company Blue Origin, but also as a mission that launched into space the youngest and the oldest astronauts as part of the same crew.

Key Mission Stats from #NSFirstHumanFlight: Crew capsule apogee: 347,563 ft AGL / 351,210 ft MSL (105 km AGL / 107 km MSL) Booster apogee: 347,188 ft AGL / 350,835 ft MSL (105 km AGL / 106 km MSL) Elapsed mission time: 10:10 Max ascent velocity: 2,233 mph (3,595 km/h) — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard expressed a similar sentiment in a critical series of tweets Tuesday.

“Bezos, please stay up there. Do the world a favor,” she tweeted.

“The only problem I have with Bezos’ Blue Origin space rocket ship into outer space is that it’s going to come back,” Gabbard followed up an hour later.