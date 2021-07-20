Man Claims To Have A Photo Of A Sasquatch In Michigan

A man in Michigan believes he’s photographed a Sasquatch.

In a YouTube video shared by the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization, a man from Michigan named Eddie sent the group a photo of a mysterious brown creature in the Cass River. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The RMSO published the following description of events from the man:

My cousin was kayaking on the Cass River here in Michigan, when he took this picture. Not Sure what it is, but I have sent it to a few people to see what they say. Some say it’s Bigfoot carrying a baby Bigfoot, others say it’s Bigfoot carrying a deer.

I hate to rain on everyone’s parade, but to me, I’m clearly looking at a man in a big brown jacket walking across the river.

I’m not even sure how up for debate this is. Do we really think this guy got close to a Sasquatch, took a photo and then just walked away?

Give me a break. I’m not an expert, but I’m not buying it.

As I always say with claims about Sasquatch, when one gets put on a cold steel table in front of me with a gunshot wound through the chest, then I’ll buy it.

Until then, it’s complete nonsense. Think about all the people who go hunting every year. It’s millions. Yet, not a single one has spotted a Sasquatch and put it down?

If you have an explanation for that other than it’s total fiction, I’d love to hear it.

Let us know in the comments what you think it is. Something tells me that as rational readers and fans, you’re going to agree with my comments.

H/T: BroBible