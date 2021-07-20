‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Director Malcolm D. Lee Doesn’t Rule Out A Third Movie

It sounds like fans might get a third “Space Jam” movie.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” was released this past Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, and it was universally panned by critics. It’s apparently a shockingly bad film. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam’ Movie Is Getting Trash Reviews https://t.co/lYUGCiJSB1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2021

Yet, that hasn’t stopped director Malcolm D. Lee from thinking about a third film! He told Entertainment Weekly the following when discussing the idea of another movie:

I never say never. It’s all going to be about whether the fans respond to this positively. But I think the bar has been set so high in terms of the first one with this global iconic superstar in Michael Jordan, and now the same global iconic superstar in LeBron James, who transcends sports. Who is that next person to put into that universe? And then you’ve got to find a script and story that’s good enough to not repeat what’s been done but will capture the spirit of it and keep it going.

Why is this necessary? Seriously, why are we even talking about this? As far as I can tell, nobody even wanted a “Space Jam” movie with LeBron James.

The original with Michael Jordan is an all-time classic. You don’t mess with classic movies! You leave them alone!

That’s a lesson the people involved with “A New Legacy” never learned, and it shows. As I said above, the reviews for LeBron James’ “Space Jam” are atrocious.

People absolutely hate the movie.

For the love of everything that is good in this world, leave “Space Jam” alone! It’s already criminal we have to endure one with LeBron James. I refuse to tolerate a society that gets a third movie.

Let’s all pretend “A New Legacy” happened and Michael Jordan’s film is the only one in existence. That’s the world we all want to live in.