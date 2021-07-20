Tai Tuivasa’s Taunts Greg Hardy’s Alleged History Of Domestic Violence, Says He Hits ‘Back’

Tai Tuivasa is still taking shots at Greg Hardy after brutally knocking him out during UFC 264.

The rising fighting star absolutely dismantled Hardy during their highly-anticipated fight, and he's not done rubbing it in just yet.

Tuivasa recently brought up the domestic violence allegations against Hardy on Instagram, and wrote in part, “I’m a man I hit back.”

Hardy was arrested years ago for allegedly assaulting a former girlfriend, but the case was ultimately dismissed. You can check out the post below.

This is the kind of trash talk that is going to dog Hardy forever in the UFC. It’s just too easy for his opponents.

Hardy was originally found guilty before the case was dismissed and his record expunged. In the eyes of the law he’s an innocent man.

Clearly, his opponents don’t care or agree.

Greg Hardy doesn’t consider himself a villain “I’m a great citizen…I’ve never been convicted of anything that they said I was” #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/bHZRyTe8zn — BroBible (@BroBible) July 7, 2021

In the fight game, trash talk is king and the allegations against Hardy from years ago are going to dog him for a long time in the UFC.

UFC 264 was more than a week ago, and Tuivasa is still going after Hardy.

The former Panthers and Cowboys star better get used to it because it’s not going to end. That’s just a fact.