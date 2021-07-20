‘The David Hookstead Show’: Reaction To Porn Stars Being Conservative, LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam’ Movie Gets Trash Reviews, Michael Irvin’s Stupid Vaccine Comments, SEC Won’t Reschedule Games Because Of Coronavirus, Wisconsin And Ohio State Expected To Win Their Big Ten Divisions, ‘House Of The Dragon’ Production Halts And Netflix Might Make More ‘Fear Street’ Movies

Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about LeBron James‘ “Space Jam” movie getting shredded, whether or not porn stars can be conservative, Michael Irvin makes stupid vaccine comments, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says games won’t be rescheduled because of coronavirus, Dan Mullen praises Ron DeSantis, Ohio State and Wisconsin projected to meet in the B1G title game, production on “House of the Dragon” halts and Netflix might make more “Fear Street” movies.

Let’s jump right in!

TOPICS:

Thanks for tuning in for the latest episode of “The David Hookstead Show.” Check back Wednesday for an all new episode!