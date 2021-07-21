Wednesday Is The 14-Year Anniversary Of ‘Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows’ Being Released

Wednesday marks the 14-year anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” hitting shelves.

The seventh and final "Harry Potter" book was released by J.K. Rowling July 21, 2007, and it was an incredible ending to an outstanding series.

21 July 2007: Fourteen years ago today, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was published.#14YearsDeathlyHallows pic.twitter.com/UG8UZpSUYR — Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) July 21, 2021

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been 14 years since “Deathly Hallows” hit bookshelves around the country.

It feels like it was just yesterday. I picked my copy up at midnight and didn’t touch the TV or get on the internet until I was done.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was published on a day like this 14 years ago. pic.twitter.com/Kh6ho6AunC — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) July 21, 2021

I seriously read it for at least eight straight hours after I walked out the store with it. Harry, Ron and Hermione were on one final journey against Voldemort.

There was no way in hell I was risking reading spoilers online. The book also gave us two great films to close out the series.

Let’s not forget the dancing scene, which might be one of the most underrated moments in the movies.

We never saw anything like “Harry Potter” before it was released, and we might never see anything like it ever again. If you ever read the books or checked out the movies, I can’t recommend them enough. You’re going to love them! You can take that to the bank.