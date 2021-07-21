2 Inmates Take Prison Guards Hostage In Sweden, Demand Pizza For Release

A pair of inmates took two prison guards hostage in a Swedish prison Wednesday, sending demands for pizza and a helicopter.

The Swedish Prison and Probation Service said that the inmates broke into the guards’ quarters just after noon, covered the surveillance cameras and abducted them, according to The Associated Press. The criminals then held the guards hostage, demanding 20 kebab pizzas and a helicopter in exchange for the guards’ release.

Police officers during a large police operation at Hallby Prison outside Eskilstuna, Sweden, 21 July 2021, after two inmates have taken staffmembers hostage.

The prisoners, aged 24 and 30, were serving murder sentences when they broke into the guards room wielding razor blades, the AP reported, citing a local Swedish news agency.

This led to a standoff between police and the inmates, in what officials called “a very dangerous situation” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Gunman Holds 20 People Hostage And Demands $500,000 At Bank In Georgia)

Both guards had been released unharmed by 9:30 p.m. local time, EuroNews reported, citing a Swedish publication. The two prisoners have been arrested again, and taken to the police station.

The hostage situation took place at Hällby Prison. The prison is just outside of Eskilstuna, about 75 miles west of Sweden’s capital, Stockholm.