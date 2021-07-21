Federal Judge Blocks Arkansas Abortion Law, Calls It ‘Imminent Threat’ To Women

A federal judge blocked a pro-life law Tuesday that would have banned almost all abortions in Arkansas, calling the law an “imminent threat” to women seeking abortions.

Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction blocking authorities from enforcing the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act until she issues a final ruling, according to the Washington Post. The law was set to go into effect July 28. (RELATED: Arkansas Legislature Defies Governor, Becomes First State To Ban Trans Surgeries For Minors)

Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in March signed into law a bill banning all abortions except in cases when the abortion would save the life of the mother. The law, which did not make exceptions for rape or incest, is considered one of the strictest pro-life laws in the country.

Republicans had also written in the law’s text that “it is time for the United States Supreme Court to redress and correct the grave injustice and the crime against humanity which is being perpetuated,” positioning the bill as a challenge to Roe v. Wade.

“SB6 is in contradiction of binding precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law,” Hutchinson said in a March statement when he signed the bill into law. (RELATED: Arkansas Gov. Faces Criticism For Vetoing Bill Banning Trans Surgeries For Minors)

The governor added that he would have preferred exceptions for rape in incest but signed the law regardless because of “overwhelming legislative support” and his “sincere and long-held pro-life convictions.”

Hutchinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

