Authorities Seize $200,000 Worth Of Cocaine Disguised As Cake In Maine

Authorities announced Wednesday that a man from New York and woman from Maine are facing charges after officers seized cocaine disguised as cake from their vehicle.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) claimed that police officers received a tip, which led to police stopping a car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner, Maine, The Associated Press reported. After a canine trained to sniff out illicit substances discovered four pounds of cocaine, 25-year-old John Cedeno and 33-year-old Chelsy Cochran were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug, a statement from Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss stated, according to Sun Journal.

Two of the four pounds of cocaine was made to look like a marble cake, and coffee grounds were sprinkled on top in an attempt to disguise the drug’s scent; but the drug-sniffing pooch was apparently not fooled, the AP claimed.

The four pounds of cocaine was discovered in the trunk of the vehicle after the dog discovered a hit. The cocaine made to look like a cake was even packaged in what looked like store-brand plastic wrap, the Sun Journal reported.

MDEA agents believe the drugs’ intended destination was Kennebec and Somerset counties, where the four pounds of cocaine would have brought in a haul of $200,000 on the street, the AP reported. Officers also seized nearly $2,000 in cash during the stop. (RELATED: Netflix Releases The Trailer For New Documentary ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami’)

The MDEA also acknowledged the contributions of the Winslow Police Department, as well as Maine State Police and Homeland Security Investigations in their investigation, the Sun Journal noted.

The man and woman were released on bail, and were expected to appear in court Wednesday, according to the AP.