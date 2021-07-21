Editorial

Bobby Bowden Announces That He Has A Terminal Medical Condition

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Bobby Bowden of the Florida State Seminoles watches on during their game against the Florida Gators on November 26, 2005 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Legendary football coach Bobby Bowden has announced some terrible health news.

Bowden revealed to the Tallahassee Democrat that he’s been diagnosed with a terminal illness that he didn’t reveal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come. My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace,” Bowden told the publication. He’s currently 91-years-old.

Obviously, this is an incredibly sad situation for Bobby Bowden, his family, his friends and the entire Florida State fanbase.

Bowden tested positive for coronavirus in 2020, and the Tallahassee Democrat reported that his health has only “deteriorated” since.

He now has supervised care and rests at his home, according to the same report.

All the way around, it’s just really sad. Bowden is a titan in the world of college football, and he’s now been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

You know that everyone eventually passes on, but it doesn’t make the situation any easier.

Are prayers are with Boweden and his family during this incredibly sad time.