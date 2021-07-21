Bobby Bowden Announces That He Has A Terminal Medical Condition

Legendary football coach Bobby Bowden has announced some terrible health news.

Bowden revealed to the Tallahassee Democrat that he's been diagnosed with a terminal illness that he didn't reveal.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come. My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace,” Bowden told the publication. He’s currently 91-years-old.

‘I am at peace’: FSU’s Bobby Bowden diagnosed with a terminal medical condition https://t.co/4DnxSbCjE7 via @tdonline — Jim Henry (@JimHenryTALLY) July 21, 2021

Obviously, this is an incredibly sad situation for Bobby Bowden, his family, his friends and the entire Florida State fanbase.

Bowden tested positive for coronavirus in 2020, and the Tallahassee Democrat reported that his health has only “deteriorated” since.

He now has supervised care and rests at his home, according to the same report.

Sending prayers to the legend of Florida State football, Bobby Bowden.#PrayersforBobby#FSUSTRONG — Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) July 21, 2021

All the way around, it’s just really sad. Bowden is a titan in the world of college football, and he’s now been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

You know that everyone eventually passes on, but it doesn’t make the situation any easier.

Bobby Bowden – Built FSU to the brand they are today.

– 377 Wins

– 2 National Championships

– 12 ACC Championships

– 14 Consecutive Top 4 Finishes

– Great man off the field, the character limit has to make me stop. Peace be with you and your family. pic.twitter.com/xI2oCrwf3l — CFB Home (@CFBHome) July 21, 2021

Are prayers are with Boweden and his family during this incredibly sad time.