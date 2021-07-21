Twins Shot Dead In Brutal Murder Broadcasted Live On Instagram 

Two Brazilian twins were abducted and shot dead last Wednesday by a gang of suspected drug dealers in a brutal murder broadcast live on Instagram, according to the Daily Record.

The 18-year-old victims, Amália and Amanda Alves, reportedly knew a lot about a drug gang that operated in the neighborhood, Daily Record Reported.

The widely circulated video captured the harrowing final moments of the sisters as they were compelled to kneel on a dirt road next to each other before Abreu the suspected murderer allegedly fired at them from the back of their skulls, the Daily Record reported.

Amanda Alves has left behind a daughter aged three years old while Amália Alves’s son is a toddler, merely six months old, according tothe Daily Star. (RELATED: Former Arkansas State Senator Found Shot Dead In Her Own Home)

A young man, Mateus Abreu, a 17-year-old suspected of being behind the brutal murder, has since been arrested by the Brazilian Police, and he is being interrogated. The suspect has a criminal history, having previously been arrested over unlawful possession of a gun, intentional bodily injury in 2020 and this year as well as theft, the Daily Mail reported.

Though the root cause of the murder hasn’t been established by the Brazilian authorities yet, local newspaper Jornal de Brasília reported that the motive behind their killing might have to do with information the two women may have had on the drug gang, the Daily Mail reported.