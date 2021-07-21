Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne Spears “inserted herself” into her daughter’s life to get the pop star’s Las Vegas marriage annulled, a lawyer claims.

The 39-year-old pop singer married her childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander in Vegas in 2004. After just 55 hours the marriage was annulled. Retired divorce attorney Mark Goldberg said the reason was Spears’ mom and her management team, the Daily Mail reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“It was the mother interfering in and inserting herself into her daughter’s life,” Goldberg claimed. “She [Lynne] came to Las Vegas, threw Jason out and got him a plane ticket home.” (RELATED: Company Set To Oversee Britney Spears’ Estate Wants Out Following Her Testimony, Citing ‘Changed Circumstances’)

The annulment papers reportedly stated the “Toxic” hitmaker “lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage.”

“As I remember it, it was Britney’s idea to get married,” the lawyer shared. “He [Alexander] said they hadn’t been drinking or doing drugs – or at least they weren’t drunk.”

Alexander said on the “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” podcast that he felt he was tricked into signing the annulment papers, and that he believed he and the “Gimme More” hitmaker still had a future together.

“They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” Alexander said on the podcast. “So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication.”

Alexander also claimed that after 30 days, the phone number he had for Spears stopped working. Seven months later, Spears tied the knot with Kevin Federline. The two would go on to have two kids together before their divorce was official three years later.

“This wasn’t a stranger she’d just picked up,” Goldberg added, discussing Alexander. “They had known each other for years. He thought if he played the game and did what they asked she’d come round, and he and Britney would be together.”

Spears recently won a battle in her ongoing conservatorship after a judge approved her request to hire former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her, Fox News reported.

The “Womanizer” hitmaker has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.