McCarthy Hasn’t Demonstrated ‘Commitment’ To Constitution Or Rule Of Law, Liz Cheney Says

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has not shown a commitment to the constitution and rule of law, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney told reporters Wednesday.

“Any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the constitution and a commitment to the rule of law, and Minority Leader McCarthy has not done that,” she said.

Cheney made the statement after McCarthy announced he would pull every Republican member from the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot. Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy’s selections Wednesday, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, due to the impact they would have on the “integrity of the investigation,” which prompted the minority leader’s response.

NEW: Cheney says McCarthy should NOT be speaker. “Any person who would be 3rd in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the Constitution and a commitment to the rule of law, and Minority Leader McCarthy has not done that.” pic.twitter.com/fpQEd1kCab — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 21, 2021

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts,” McCarthy said in a statement published Wednesday.

“At every opportunity, the Minority Leader has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened,” Cheney said. (RELATED: McCarthy Selects The Five Republicans Who Will Serve On Jan. 6 Select Committee)

“There are three members that the Minority Leader proposed that the Speaker did not object to,” Cheney added. “She has objected to two members and the rhetoric around this from the Minority Leader and from those two members has been disgraceful.”

Cheney was the only Republican among Pelosi’s eight allotted picks for the select committee and was one of only two Republicans to vote for its formation in the first place. She was ousted from her leadership position in May after repeatedly attacking former President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.

