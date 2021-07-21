Chrissy Teigen Says She Could Be Canceled ‘Forever’ And Is Staying Out Of Other People’s ‘Sh*t’

Chrissy Teigen said she could be canceled “forever” and vowed to stay out of other people’s “shit” for the rest of time following cyberbullying accusations.

“I have decided I’m not getting involved in anyone’s shit ever again,” the 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told a TMZ camera crew in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says She ‘Was A Troll’ In Second Explanation Of Why She Once Told Someone To Kill Themselves)

Another person then followed up the question and asked her about what the swimsuit model had previously labeled “cancel club” and wondered how long Teigen was going to be part of it.

“I don’t know, it could be forever,” Chrissy replied. “I have no idea. I don’t know. All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family. Everyone else can make their choice.” (RELATED: Piers Morgan Goes After Chrissy Teigen For Her ‘Hypocritical’ Cyberbullying)

At one point, the TV personality revealed that others who have been “canceled” had reached out to her and she said they have been “amazing.”

Her comments follow a similar sentiment the swimsuit model recently shared when she posted on Instagram about missing her followers and said being part of “cancel club” just “sucks.”

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life,” Teigen captioned her post. “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race.”

“But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer,” she added. “I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay.”