Netflix Releases The Trailer For New Documentary ‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami’

Netflix’s new documentary “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami” looks outstanding.

The plot of the series from Netflix, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Fifteen years after the release of his original cult classic film comes director Billy Corben’s Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami – a six-part saga on the South Florida traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in U.S. history. Alleged to be the chief U.S. distributors for two of Colombia’s biggest cartels, Cuban exiles Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s. The high school friends built a reputed $2 billion empire that made Willy and Sal, aka “Los Muchachos,” two of Miami’s biggest celebrities. While law enforcement plotted their takedown, the world champion powerboat racers managed to skillfully outrun and outmaneuver prosecution for decades before the chase finally came to an end. Featuring colorful interviews with those closest to them, their defense team, and the Feds tasked with taking them down, the series paints a vivid portrait of the last of Miami’s “Cocaine Cowboys”.

While I haven’t seen “Cocaine Cowboys,” I can tell from the trailer that I’m 100% going to love this series from Netflix. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below.

What are we all thinking about this series from Netflix? I think it looks damn good, and I think you’d have to be insane to disagree.

The drug trade down in Miami is infamous. Cocaine and other drugs flowed into the country through Florida.

Just hit up Google if you need a quick refresher.

Now, Netflix is releasing a special documentary about the rise and fall of some of the people involved. It looks like it’s going to be a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart, and I’m here for it. I’m more than here for it!

You can check out “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami” on Netflix starting Aug. 4.