EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Bishop Introduces Amendments To Ban All Federal Funds Promoting Critical Race Theory

Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop will introduce amendments Wednesday to the Democrats’ government funding bill that would ban federal funds from being used to teach or promote ideas associated with critical race theory (CRT).

The Daily Caller first obtained the amendments which will go to each division of the minibus. The amendments would specifically prohibit the following ideas from being advanced with federal funds:

Any race is inherently superior or inferior to any other race.

The United States is a fundamentally racist country.

The Declaration of Independence or the United States Constitution are fundamentally racist documents.

An individual’s moral worth is determined by his or her race.

An individual, by virtue of his or her race, is inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

An individual, because of his or her race, bears responsibility for the actions committed by members of his or her race.

The amendment text will be the same for each division, including:

Labor/HHS/Education

Agriculture/Rural Development

Energy and Water Development

Financial Services and General Government

Interior/Environment • Military Construction/VA

Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD)

Bishop has more than 40 cosponsors on these amendments.

READ THE AMENDMENT HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Fully Defund Critical Race Theory)

“There’s nothing innocent about critical race theory, it’s an ideology that divides people by race and preaches that America is a fundamentally racist country,” Bishop told the Daily Caller. “This poisonous ideology shouldn’t be promoted or taught anywhere in this country, especially not with Americans’ tax dollars.”

Bishop and House Republicans introduced legislation in May that bans federal funding of CRT. Bishop announced the news next to former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought and a number of other House Republicans. One bill is titled the “The Stop CRT Act” and bans all federal funding for promoting or teaching CRT. It will also implement former President Donald Trump’s executive order that banned CRT from being promoted in the federal government. (RELATED: ‘Ideological Poison’: Tom Cotton Slams Military’s Promotion Of Critical Race Theory)

The other bill is titled “Combatting Racist Training in the Military Act,” and is a House companion bill to Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton’s Senate bill, which would make sure military members are not subject to CRT.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Rules Committee would need to make these amendments in order and allow a floor vote for them to be adopted.