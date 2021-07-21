Deion Sanders Has Pathetic Reaction To Being Addressed By His First Name

Deion Sanders had a pathetic reaction during SWAC Media Days after being addressed by his first name.

The Clarion Ledger reported that Sanders cut short his time at media day for the conference after he was addressed by his first name by reporter Nick Suss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion. If you call Nick (Saban), Nick, you’ll get cussed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me…Treat me like Nick,” Sanders explained to the outlet.

Talking season apparently abruptly ended at SWAC Media Days as Jackson State coach Deion Sanders walks out of SWAC Media Day event after being called ‘Deion’. https://t.co/IuqLKAlr3o — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) July 20, 2021

However, Sanders tells a different version of events. He tweeted Tuesday night he “never walked out of media day.”

“I prolonged my time to answer another question & the person thought it was cute to address me the way he did so I dropped the call & went to the next outlet,” he told his followers.

Never walked out of media day. I prolonged my time to answer another question & the person thought it was cute to address me the way he did so I dropped the call & went to the next outlet. Please don’t allow a fool to fool u because then nobody would truly know who the fool is. https://t.co/csbTRNgJvd — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 20, 2021

He also shared a video of the interaction on his Instagram, and it’s crystal clear he was peeved at being called his first name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

Seeing as how Sanders finished 4-3 last season, he might want to slow his roll when it comes to his attitude with the media.

He was a great NFL player, but respectfully, he’s done pretty much nothing at the college level. So, for him to be out here demanding to be treated like Nick Saban is insanity.

Furthermore, he’s dead wrong about Nick Saban being addressed by his first name. It happens all the time, and the seven-time national champion doesn’t mind.

Deion Sanders couldn’t be more inaccurate. Nick Saban doesn’t “cuss out” reporters who call him “Nick” like Deion says. What a clown move to walk out of media days over that. https://t.co/HF3lyWrIF6 — John Talty (@JTalty) July 20, 2021

What a clown show of a situation for Sanders and Jackson State.