Deion Sanders Has Pathetic Reaction To Being Addressed By His First Name

Deion Sanders (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/CRkkcCsD9MT/)

Deion Sanders had a pathetic reaction during SWAC Media Days after being addressed by his first name.

The Clarion Ledger reported that Sanders cut short his time at media day for the conference after he was addressed by his first name by reporter Nick Suss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion. If you call Nick (Saban), Nick, you’ll get cussed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me…Treat me like Nick,” Sanders explained to the outlet.

However, Sanders tells a different version of events. He tweeted Tuesday night he “never walked out of media day.”

“I prolonged my time to answer another question & the person thought it was cute to address me the way he did so I dropped the call & went to the next outlet,” he told his followers.

He also shared a video of the interaction on his Instagram, and it’s crystal clear he was peeved at being called his first name.

 

Seeing as how Sanders finished 4-3 last season, he might want to slow his roll when it comes to his attitude with the media.

He was a great NFL player, but respectfully, he’s done pretty much nothing at the college level. So, for him to be out here demanding to be treated like Nick Saban is insanity.

Furthermore, he’s dead wrong about Nick Saban being addressed by his first name. It happens all the time, and the seven-time national champion doesn’t mind.

What a clown show of a situation for Sanders and Jackson State.