Elon Musk Responds To Porn Company Making Sex Toys Shaped Like Rockets

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded in support of an adult entertainment company’s new dildos taking the shape of rockets Wednesday.

CamSoda, an adult entertaining company, announced its new product, “The Billionaire Flesh Rocket Series,” which consists of rocket shaped dildos to represent the space race and commemorate Bezos’ July 20 space launch.

Musk replied to Ars Technica’s Senior Space Editor Eric Berger’s tweet after he posted the product’s pitch Tuesday.

“BREAKING: Adult company launches line of rocket themed dildos after Bezos’ phallic shaped rocket penetrates the o-zone,” Berger shared.

“Nice,” Musk replied early Wednesday, moments after the trip.

Nice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2021

Brett Hogan, CamSoda’s communications director, said the dildos are inspired by the space race between Bezos, Musk and Richard Branson, CEO of Virgin Galactic, the three space exploration company CEOs competing in the space race. (RELATED: ‘Stay Up There’: Tulsi Gabbard Has Some Advice For Space-Racing Billionaire Jeff Bezos)

“The Billionaire Flesh Rocket Series are a series of dildos inspired by the ‘Billionaire Space Race’ between Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk that includes the Blue Orgasm (play on Blue Origin), Space Sex (play on SpaceX) and Galadick (play on VSS Unity),” Hogan said in a statement to the Daily Caller Wednesday. “The dildos were were just designed, are being sent into production and will be on pre-sale shortly.”

Branson launched into space July 11 from New Mexico, according to The Associated Press. He beat Bezos in his trip to space by nine days.

Bezos, along with his brother Mark, 82-year-old Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemon successfully launched into space for 10 minutes aboard the Blue Origin’s New Shepherd rocket Tuesday, marking the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Bezos’ space exploration company, Blue Origin, created the reusable rocket and named it after Alan Shepherd, the first American astronaut to travel to space.

Musk’s space exploration company, SpaceX, strives to send a rocket to Mars and back within a six-month period, with aims of colonizing the planet, according to its website. Musk’s first flight is scheduled for September, according to the AP.