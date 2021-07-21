Lead FBI Agent In Whitmer Kidnapping Probe Charged For Assaulting Wife After Swinger’s Party

The FBI agent at the center of October 2020’s kidnapping plot against Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was charged Monday after a violent incident with his wife.

Court records show that Special Agent Richard Trask, 39, of Kalamazoo is accused of jumping on his wife in bed and smashing her head against a nightstand after a dispute the couple got into after a swingers’ party that they both attended, Detroit News reported Wednesday.

Trask was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder according to the court records.

BREAKING: FBI agent at center of Whitmer kidnap sting operation assaulted and bloodied wife after swingers’ party, authorities sayhttps://t.co/kYwHDi8lLH — Molecularly Impossible Poso 🦠 (@JackPosobiec) July 21, 2021

Trask’s wife told police that her husband had several drinks at the swinger’s party, which she said she did not enjoy, and that they argued about it on the way home, after which he allegedly “grabbed the side of her head and smashed it several times on the nightstand,” according to an affidavit filed by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

She then attempted to grab his beard to free herself to which he began to choke her around the neck and throat, according to the affidavit. The altercation then ended when Trask’s wife grabbed him by the testicles, the document notes, after which Trask left their home in her vehicle.

The affidavit also stated that Trask’s wife had bloody lacerations to the right side of her head and “blood all over chest, clothing arms and hand,” as well as “severe” bruising to her neck and throat.

He was later arrested in the parking lot of a supermarket after he refused to give a statement about the incident. (RELATED: Federal Bureau Of Incompetence: An Analysis Of The FBI’s Most Embarrassing Failures)

Trask has worked for the FBI since 2011 and served as the lead agent that infiltrated the militia group accused of attempting to kidnap Governor Whitmer in October of 2020.

The report also comes a day after Buzzfeed News reported that FBI informants played a larger role in the case than originally known.

“They had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception. The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them,” Buzzfeed reported.

Six men have been charged in federal court and await trial for the alleged conspiracy, at which defense lawyers are reportedly set to argue that FBI informants entrapped the men accused of plotting the kidnapping.