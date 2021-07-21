Get Six Months Of Wireless Service From Boost Mobile For Over 50% Off

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a reliable wireless plan where everything is paid upfront and there are no hidden fees and costs at the end of the month? That’s exactly what you get with Boost Mobile, and this bundle gives you six months at a deeply discounted price to prove to you just how much you’ll love Boost.

Boost gives you everything you could want or need in a wireless carrier, starting with unlimited talk and text, and high-speed data with 99 percent nationwide coverage. Plus, you get a mobile hotspot included with every plan.

Boost has you pay for everything up front, so there is no annual contract, no monthly bills, no roaming charges, and none of the hassles you find with other wireless carriers. And there are no credit checks, either. By paying for everything in advance, Boost doesn’t need to know if you’re capable of covering your monthly bill.

When you switch to Boost, you can bring your phone number with you. Or, if you prefer, Boost will get you a new one. You can also bring your phone with you, as Boost works with most unlocked GSM phones. Before you make the move, you can check to see if your phone is compatible.

This deal gives you talk, text, 2 GB of LTE data, and a free SIM card. You also get free shipping, so what you need to get started arrives at no charge to you. When you select this deal, you’ll get a SIM activation kit in the mail and a $90 ePIN to activate six months of service. This bundle of prepaid unlimited talk and text, 2GB LTE data, and a free SIM card normally runs $102, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $50, a savings of more than 52 percent. Prices subject to change.

