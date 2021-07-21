Old Tweet Surfaces Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Promising Not To Leave Milwaukee Until They’re A Championship Team

An old tweet from Giannis Antetokounmpo is blowing up Twitter.

Giannis and the Bucks won the NBA title Tuesday night after defeating the Suns in six games, and one tweet shows just how long it's been coming for the team and city.

Nearly seven years ago to the day, the face of the franchise tweeted, “I’ll never leave the team and the city of Milwaukee till we build the team to a championship level team..”

At the moment, the tweet has nearly 26,000 RTs and more than 50,000 likes.

I’ll never leave the team and the city of Milwaukee till we build the team to a championship level team.. — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 17, 2014

Giannis is just a special kind of person, and it’s awesome to see people like him win in life. He’s so incredibly easy to cheer for.

A little more than seven years ago, he promised not to leave Milwaukee until the squad was a championship caliber unit.

Now, he’s sitting at the top of the NBA. It’s been one hell of a journey.

Giannis put in the work, didn’t flee to a super team, the franchise built a squad around him and they’re now NBA champions.

If you don’t respect the hell out of what he’s accomplished, then you can’t claim to be a fan of sports.