Editorial

Jill Biden Steps Out In Pretty Navy And White Striped Dress In Alaska Ahead Of Trip To Tokyo Olympics

US-POLITICS-JILL BIDEN

(Photo by JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Jill Biden definitely shined Wednesday when she stepped out in a pretty dress upon her arrival in Alaska ahead of her trip to the Tokyo Olympics.

The first lady looked striking in the navy and white striped dress that went down past her knees as she walked down the stairs of the plane at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (RELATED: Jill Biden Graces August Cover Of Vogue, Says Joe’s ‘Just A Calmer President’)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a blue long-sleeve, button up jacket and navy high heels.

During her brief stop, FLOTUS visited with military and veteran families who are staying at the Alaska Fisher House, per a White House pool report. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

Biden also stopped at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage and encouraged others in the state to get the COVID-19 vaccination shot, the pool report added.

The first lady then boarded the plane and said she was looking forward to Tokyo and headed on her way to Japan.