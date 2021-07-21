Jill Biden Steps Out In Pretty Navy And White Striped Dress In Alaska Ahead Of Trip To Tokyo Olympics

Jill Biden definitely shined Wednesday when she stepped out in a pretty dress upon her arrival in Alaska ahead of her trip to the Tokyo Olympics.

The first lady looked striking in the navy and white striped dress that went down past her knees as she walked down the stairs of the plane at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (RELATED: Jill Biden Graces August Cover Of Vogue, Says Joe’s ‘Just A Calmer President’)

We’ve touched down in Anchorage, Alaska and @FLOTUS Jill Biden is meeting Fisher House military families and base commanders. pic.twitter.com/xnEoFHnQBg — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) July 21, 2021

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a blue long-sleeve, button up jacket and navy high heels.

. @FLOTUS has landed at JB Elmendorf-Richardson here in Alaska, where it is a cloudy, drizzly and wonderful 60 degrees. pic.twitter.com/url71G1gH1 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) July 21, 2021

.@FLOTUS is on the ground in Anchorage, Alaska pic.twitter.com/MdEYF73bnz — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 21, 2021

During her brief stop, FLOTUS visited with military and veteran families who are staying at the Alaska Fisher House, per a White House pool report. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has made it to Anchorage. @AKNewsNow pic.twitter.com/uDk5SqIhjS — Charlie Sokaitis (@CharlieSokaitis) July 21, 2021

Biden also stopped at the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage and encouraged others in the state to get the COVID-19 vaccination shot, the pool report added.

.@FLOTUS is greeted by ANTHC president Valerie Davidson & AK Chief Medical officer Dr. Anne Zink at ANMC @AKNewsNow pic.twitter.com/4dnrvdbAQc — Daniella Rivera (@RiveraDanie) July 21, 2021

The first lady then boarded the plane and said she was looking forward to Tokyo and headed on her way to Japan.