Biden Says Fox News Has ‘Had An Alter Call’ About Vaccinations

President Joe Biden took a dig at Fox News during Wednesday’s town hall with CNN, claiming that the network had an “alter call” because they are now encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The president was answering a question from a pediatrician who asked what the White House was doing about vaccine misinformation on Facebook and how they planned on restoring faith in science.

Biden said that the most important thing to do is to “listen to the scientists” when it comes to the pandemic. He also defended himself from critics who said that he was attacking Facebook and clarified that he meant people spreading misinformation were “killing people” and was not referring to the platform itself. (RELATED: ‘We’re Not Going To Get Better If We Just Keep Blaming Fox News’: Meghan McCain Torches Her Own Show)

The president then took an apparent dig at Fox News, saying that the network is “not a big fan” of his, but praised them for encouraging viewers to get vaccinated. He also poked fun at CNN for saying Fox is a network that they “talk about a lot.”

“And so what we’re trying to do is use every avenue we can – public, private, government, non-government – to try to get the facts out, what they really are,” Biden said. “And one of the things, doc, that’s happening that I’m feeling better about – and I’m not being a wise guy now – you know, one of those other networks is not a big fan of mine, one you talk about a lot, but if you notice, as they say in the southern part of my state, they’ve had an altar call, some of those guys.”

“All of a sudden they’re out there saying, let’s get vaccinated. Let’s get vaccinated,” he added. “The very people before this were saying – I shouldn’t make fun of it. That’s good. It’s good. It’s good. We just have to keep telling the truth.”