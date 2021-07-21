Should Biden’s WH Police Social Media, Or Is This A Fascistic Censorship Regime? | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

The Biden administration is teaming up with Big Tech to censor what they deem to be “misinformation” on COVID-19. What constitutes misinformation, and why do our tech and government overlords get to decide what is true and what isn’t?

Vince and Jason debate the topic on today’s episode. Stay tuned to hear the one thing Vince and Jason agree on when it comes to government overreach. (HINT: It has to do with the Patriot Act!) (RELATED: ‘Take This Crap Off Their Platforms’: Amy Klobuchar Says Social Media Companies Should Be Liable For Misinformation)

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

