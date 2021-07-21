Liz Cheney Says She Agrees With Speaker Pelosi On Rejecting Two Republicans For The Jan. 6 Select Committee

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said Wednesday she agrees with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s decision to reject the recommendations of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks to the House Select Committee to look into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney, who Pelosi picked as one of her panelists, was asked about Pelosi’s decision to reject Jordan and Banks from sitting on the Jan. 6 Select Committee, and specifically if she urged Pelosi to make the move. Cheney did not respond to the question directly but said she agrees with the move Pelosi made.

“I agree with what the Speaker has done,” Cheney told reporters outside the Capitol.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would pull every Republican member from the House Select Committee after Pelosi rejected the recommendations of Jordan and Banks.

Pelosi released a Wednesday statement two days after McCarthy selected a group of five Republicans to serve on the House Select Committee. McCarthy’s Republican picks include Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls. (RELATED: McCarthy To Pull Every Republican Member From The Jan. 6 Committee)

“Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee. I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation. I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members,” Pelosi said in the statement.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee. The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision,” Pelosi added.

Pelosi announced in late June that she would be establishing the select committee. The House then approved a resolution to form the committee weeks after Senate Republicans killed a bipartisan commission in late May. (RELATED: Pelosi Launches Select Committee To Investigate Jan. 6)

The House Select Committee announced it will hold its first hearing July 27.