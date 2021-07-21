Would-Be Robbery Victim Exercises His Second Amendment And Shoots At Suspects

A would-be-robbery victim whipped out a gun Monday and shot two suspects in the leg in Los Angeles, according to a surveillance video released by police.

The incident unfolded Monday night around 7:10 p.m. when two suspects, later identified as parolee Nicholas Brown, 22, and fellow parolee Markeil Hayes, 28, exited from their Dodge Avenger near Melrose Avenue and Vista Street, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said.

Video footage shows the two suspects pulling out their guns and pointing them at the would-be robbery victim and two other females, who immediately begin to flee.

Suddenly, the unidentified victim whipped out his own gun “apparently to defend himself and others in his group.”

The would-be victim fired at the suspects, who immediately fled the scene on foot, video footage shows. The Dodge Avenger immediately sped away.

Both Brown and Hayes were apprehended shortly thereafter, each with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their legs. Each suspect was charged with attempted robbery.

Police are looking for public assistance in identifying any potential witnesses as well as the would-be victim.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is aggressively addressing a rise in violent crime in the Melrose area over the past year and is pursuing all leads involved in this and other crimes,” the LAPD said.

A shopper was robbed and assaulted in the same area by two men earlier this year, ABC 7 reported.