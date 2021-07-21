Ed Orgeron Says He Hasn’t Picked LSU’s Starting Quarterback, Will Decide At Least A Week Prior To The UCLA Game

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron hasn’t decided on his starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

The Tigers are letting Myles Brennan and Max Johnson battle it out in Baton Rouge for the starting job, and it sounds like Coach O isn’t particularly close to making a decision at the moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12)

“You know, I’ll hopefully decide, obviously the week before UCLA for sure. If I can decide before, I will,” Orgeron told the media Tuesday during SEC Media Days.

You can watch his full comments below.

“Obviously the week before UCLA for sure. If I can decide before, I will.”#LSU head coach Ed Orgeron gives a timeline for deciding the starting quarterback – Max Johnson or Myles Brennan. “We got two outstanding quarterbacks. This is a good problem to have.” @WAFB pic.twitter.com/0KgFhvCX8p — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 20, 2021

Brennan was supposed to be the guy in 2020, but an injury derailed most of his season. Despite all the optimism, it was nothing short of a disaster.

That doesn’t mean he’s not talented. It just means it didn’t work out for him last season.

Johnson entered the picture down the stretch, and most notably derailed any playoff hopes Florida had in an awesome upset win.

The young man is clearly the future in Baton Rouge, but it’s unclear if he’ll completely take over in 2021. Trust me when I say LSU fans are completely sold on him.

We’ll see who Coach O decides on to open the season, but either way, the Tigers will have a talented guy under center.