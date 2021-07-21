The Bucks Beating The Suns To Win The NBA Title Gets Okay TV Ratings

The TV ratings for the Bucks beating the Suns to win the NBA title appear to be the best of the series.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Bucks beating the Suns in game six and winning the NBA championship averaged 8.78 million viewers on ABC.

Because the game was a live sporting event, the final number will go up once more and more data rolls in.

Even though we’re only looking at the early data from Tuesday night, it looks like game six is going to have the best ratings of the series.

Will the numbers even come close to sniffing what we saw a few years ago? Not even close, but they should easily be the best of the series.

It’s also not hard to understand why game six had such better ratings than the first five games. The Bucks were playing to win the title on their home court.

The storylines write themselves, and it’s even better because Milwaukee successfully took care of business.

The ratings will probably never fully bounce back, but at least they ticked up for the final game of the series as Milwaukee brought a title home.