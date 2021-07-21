Ohio State Picked To Win The Big Ten In Cleveland.com Preseason Poll

Expectations continue to grow for the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of the 2021 season.

Cleveland.com dropped its prestigious preseason poll for the Big Ten, and every single voter picked the Buckeyes to win the B1G.

OSU beating Wisconsin in the B1G title game received 29 votes and the Buckeyes beating Iowa for the conference title received the other five votes.

As I’ve said many times before, picking Ohio State in the preseason to win the conference is the smart choice.

I’m a huge Wisconsin fan, but I’m also a realist. The Buckeyes have dominated the B1G, and we have no reason to believe that will change until it actually does.

Having said all of that, I look forward to meeting OSU in the title game. If you want to be viewed as the king, then you have to kill whoever already sits on the throne.

That’s what the Wisconsin Badgers intend to do after we run through our regular season schedule.

Week one can’t get here fast enough! It’s going to be a hell of a fun season.