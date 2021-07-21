REPORT: Oklahoma And Texas Have Inquired About Joining The SEC

Oklahoma and Texas are reportedly interested in joining the SEC.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the officials from the Longhorns and Sooners have contacted the SEC about potentially joining the conference.

If both schools are taken, the SEC would have 16 teams and become hands down the most powerful football conference in America.

Houston Chronicle exclusive: Texas, Oklahoma reach out to SEC about joining conference https://t.co/tw2Qm3yeoj via @houstonchron — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) July 21, 2021

Right now, the SEC and Big 10 seemingly jockey for position every year on which one is more elite. If Oklahoma and Texas jump to the SEC, it’s a curtain call type of move.

Texas and Oklahoma are eyeing the SEC 👀 The Big 12 powerhouses have reached out about joining the conference, per @BrentZwerneman pic.twitter.com/9aLz5wTHoA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021

It’s hard to believe we’re even having this conversation, but here we are. Oklahoma and Texas reportedly want out of the Big 12 for greener pastures, and it’s the kind of move that might break college football.

Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork on news that Texas and OU could be coming to the SEC: “We want to be the only SEC team from the state of Texas.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 21, 2021

Having said all of that, Texas should be really careful about what the Longhorns wish for because they just might get it.

More no comments – but no denials – from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey during an interview with @SINow: “I do not respond to anonymous sources.” Asked if the league was interested in expansion, Sankey said, “I’ll refer you to my previous answer.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 21, 2021

There hasn’t been a relevant football team in Austin in a long time, and if you look at the teams Texas has had over the past decade, I’m not sure they’d average being a .500 team in the SEC.

I think they would have been steamrolled more times than not.

Welcome to the world of college football, folks. Things can get out of control really fast, and I love the carnage that appears to be on the horizon!