REPORT: Oklahoma And Texas Have Inquired About Joining The SEC

Oct 5, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; Texas Longhorns helmets sit in the tunnel at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Oklahoma and Texas are reportedly interested in joining the SEC.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the officials from the Longhorns and Sooners have contacted the SEC about potentially joining the conference. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If both schools are taken, the SEC would have 16 teams and become hands down the most powerful football conference in America.

Right now, the SEC and Big 10 seemingly jockey for position every year on which one is more elite. If Oklahoma and Texas jump to the SEC, it’s a curtain call type of move.

It’s hard to believe we’re even having this conversation, but here we are. Oklahoma and Texas reportedly want out of the Big 12 for greener pastures, and it’s the kind of move that might break college football.

Having said all of that, Texas should be really careful about what the Longhorns wish for because they just might get it.

There hasn’t been a relevant football team in Austin in a long time, and if you look at the teams Texas has had over the past decade, I’m not sure they’d average being a .500 team in the SEC.

I think they would have been steamrolled more times than not.

 

Welcome to the world of college football, folks. Things can get out of control really fast, and I love the carnage that appears to be on the horizon!