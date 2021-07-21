Editorial

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats By Dre Commercial After Being Banned From The Olympics

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Sha'Carri Richardson runs and celebrates in the Women's 100 Meter semifinal on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track &amp; Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Sha’Carri Richardson might not be competing in the Olympics, but she’s still doing just fine in life.

Beats by Dre dropped a new commercial Tuesday night featuring the superstar runner, who was banned from the Olympics after testing positive for weed, and it’s pretty electric. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The tweet was captioned with, “[Richardson] doesn’t need you to let her do anything.” You can give it a watch below.

Smoking marijuana might have kept Richardson from going to Tokyo, but she’s clearly not sweating it too much.

Would you rather spend time at arguably the worst Olympics in recent memory thanks to COVID-19, or would you rather get paid to star in a Beats by Dre commercial?

The obvious answer is the latter.

I’m glad to see that Richardson is still having success, despite the fact that she’s not running at the Olympics.

Her ban is a complete joke and should be treated as such. Suspending an athlete over marijuana is laughably stupid.

Next time around, she’ll be able to run and she’ll be flush with endorsement cash. Not a bad life to be living!