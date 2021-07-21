‘The David Hookstead Show’: The Bucks Win The NBA Championship, Dana White Talks Getting Back To Normal, Aaron Rodgers Turns Down Contract Extension, Deion Sanders’ Pathetic Media Days Behavior, Dabo Swinney Is Against The Playoff Expanding, Bryce Young Already Making Tons Of NIL Money, Nebraska Sends Humiliating Tweet About Iowa

Welcome to the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re discussing the Bucks winning the NBA championship over the Suns, Dana White on people not wanting to get back to normal, Aaron Rodgers turned down a contract extension, Deion Sanders had a pathetic reaction to being addressed by his first name, Dabo Swinney is against the playoff expanding, Bryce Young is already rolling in NIL cash and Nebraska’s football team continues to be embarrassing.

Let’s jump right in!

TOPICS:

Thanks again for tuning in for the latest episode of “The David Hookstead Show.” Make sure to check back Thursday for the final episode of the week!