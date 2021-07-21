Tom Brady’s Trainer Expects The Super Bowl Winning QB To Play At Least Two More Years

Tom Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, weighed in on how long he expects the super bowl-winning QB to play in the league.

The comments came during the 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback trainer’s appearance on the Adam Schefter podcast when he was asked, “Is it fair” to say “that Tom Brady is expected to play at least two more seasons?” The clip was shared on Schefter’s Instagram on Wednesday. (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter)

“I mean yeah,” Guerrero replied. “I would expect him [Tom Brady] to play this year and next.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alex Guerrero, @TomBrady‘s trainer, said he expects him to play at least two more years. Listen to the full conversation on The Adam Schefter Podcast: https://t.co/lE4lgB93eY pic.twitter.com/M9czYJ9D5L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

The comments come after Brady himself has shared that he does seen an end date to his NFL career. (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

The 7-time Super Bowl-winning champion wouldn’t say the final date for sure, but did make it clear that he couldn’t see himself playing until he’s 50 years old, calling it a “long time,” USA Today reported.

“I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal,” he added. “This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract.”

“I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that,” Brady continued. “If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”