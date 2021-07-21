Tony Buzbee Goes To A Spa, Takes A Very Clear Shot At Deshaun Watson

Tony Buzbee couldn’t resist the chance to take a shot at Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans quarterback is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

Buzbee, who represents the women suing Watson, recently visited a spa and his summary of the experience contained some very not so subtle jabs at Watson.

He wrote the following in a recent Instagram post:

I’m not a big spa guy, and I abhore [sic] someone I don’t know touching me; but I had been at the beach, and had some time to kill while Frances had her spa time. (She loves spa time.) So, at her urging, I had what they call the “grounding” massage here at Amanzoe, for 90 minutes. It was actually nice and relaxing—I fell asleep. But note, it was professional; I made no weird demands, I didn’t grind around on the table, I never fully disrobed, and I never acted like an entitled, horny, teenage boy. I’m also quite sure Tina, the massage professional, didn’t feel threatened, degraded, or uncomfortable in anyway [sic]. Massage therapy is a legit profession made up of trained professionals trying to earn an honest living. That’s how it should be.

You can read his full post below.

Well, how do we think Buzbee really feels about Watson? I would say that his post makes it very clear he’s not a big fan.

He certainly seemed to imply a lot about the star quarterback!

Was this post necessary or smart? I doubt it. I’m not sure why Buzbee wants to engage in these kinds of tactics.

Let the situation play itself out and we’ll see what happens.

As for Watson, the NFL is nearing a decision soon on whether or not he’ll be allowed to play with these allegations hanging over his head.

As a betting man, I’d bet that the answer to that question is an overwhelming no.

We’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out. Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on Watson’s situation!